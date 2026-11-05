Analysis: What Leeds United would get if they take a gamble on Harvey Elliott

There was a time when Harvey Elliott was at Liverpool, and it looked like the future was bright for the player from Chertsey.

Signed from Fulham, the attacking midfielder was set to become a regular under Jurgen Klopp but, unfortunately, that never really transpired.

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Combative

Though the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons saw a combined 66 Premier League appearances, just four goals and eight assists during that period were never going to be enough to convince the demanding German manager that his future remained at Anfield.

While no one can criticise Elliott's combative spirit and the competitive way in which he approached every fixture, his way of playing wasn't quite right for Klopp.

That it took another full season before it was decided to move him on was regrettable for all parties, and a few months out with a broken ankle during the season was never going to be helpful to his cause.

To the player's credit, he appeared to accept a switch with good grace, and a new dawn at Aston Villa beckoned.

Villa and Valencia the next stops on Elliott's journey

Any positivity that the youngster might've had at the start of his loan spell ebbed away over the course of the 2025/26 campaign, because he managed only nine total appearances across all competitions for the Villans.

Another move was therefore somewhat inevitable, but with no takers domestically, Elliott had to take his chances abroad.

Harvey Elliott's career numbers Flashscore

Valencia became the next stop on his footballing journey, where, to date, he's made six substitute appearances and been sent off in one of them - a game against Villarreal in which he earned a poor 4.9 Flashscore rating.

Frankly, the move has been nothing short of a sporting disaster, and it's with that in mind that Los Che are reportedly looking to terminate the loan in January.

Could Leeds offer a way out?

Reports suggest that Leeds United, who have tried in the past to acquire the 23-year-old, will be at the front of the queue, with Elliott himself preferring a permanent move over another loan.

As an all-round acquisition, what could the England U21 international offer the All Whites, or any other interested parties?

Looking at his output over the last three seasons, a pass completion rate that's veered between 81.25% and 90.91% isn't too shabby for a player who has only started 36 of 98 games during that period.

Confidence certainly can't be at its highest when games are few and far between, so it's to Elliott's credit that he hasn't let his pass accuracy drop below an acceptable level.

Low confidence = low numbers

Indeed, only in the 23/24 Premier League has he played over 1,000 minutes, and, in fact, that season saw him play 2,787 minutes in all competitions.

Given he's only played 4,045 minutes in all competitions from 23/24 to now, a total of 1,258 minutes played between 2024/25 and 2026/27 tells its own story.

Harvey Elliott's recent player ratings Flashscore

The 24/25 Champions League saw Elliott's best shot accuracy (100%), with his shot conversion at a career high of 75%. Unfortunately, the conversion rates of 5.88% and 6.12% in the 23/24 and 24/25 Premier League campaigns are a truer reflection of his output.

His 218 ball recoveries in the past three seasons included 78 in the 23/25 EPL campaign, the same season in which he attempted the majority (117) of his 314 one-on-one duels.

The level of success in those one-on-ones has varied wildly, from as low as 18.75% to as high as 100% (in the 2025/26 League Cup for Aston Villa).

Harvey Elliott's output in 2026/27 Flashscore

Given his tigerish nature, it's odd that Elliott has only attempted 65 tackles in the last three-and-a-bit seasons, even if he's won the majority of them (44).

Just six interceptions is, frankly, poor, and a change of scenery really can't come quickly enough for the player.

A stepping stone in Yorkshire...

The major issue Daniel Farke is going to have, should he be able to get a deal done for the midfielder, is how on earth he restores Elliott's battered confidence.

Perhaps that only comes as a result of playing matches, and the knowledge of having a manager behind you 100%.

Leeds might not even get to see the best of him until the start of next season, but Elliott is still young enough to use his experiences as a stepping stone rather than an excuse.

Fate often deals hands that no one expects or wants, but it's the response to those setbacks which ultimately shapes us.

If Leeds give him the chance, then Elliott could well offer the perfect response and put to bed all of the talk of him being just another player who didn't fulfil his early promise.