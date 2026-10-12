Analysis: De Bruyne in his best form for years as Napoli seek European redemption

After being held back by a serious muscle injury last year, Kevin De Bruyne has rediscovered his former brilliance over the past month, both for Belgium and Napoli.

Technique and quality are not qualities that simply disappear. Not even with age. De Bruyne is one of the clearest examples of this, being 35 and now closer to retirement than to new adventures.

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His reserved but pragmatic nature is in total contrast to the euphoria of Napoli, a city where life is lived at full intensity every day, partly because of the subconscious awareness of living in the shadow of a volcano that has already caused several tragedies.

The Belgian midfielder, who lives more than 50 kilometres from Vesuvius because he chose to settle in Varcaturo, closer to the training centre in Castel Volturno, has confirmed his desire to stay away from the hustle and bustle. His profile is diametrically opposed to that of players such as Ezequiel Lavezzi, Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens, who chose to embrace the city despite still living in privileged areas.

Always cool and detached, the 1991-born playmaker is enjoying a footballing renaissance at the start of the season.

A change of gear

His brace in Saturday evening's 3-0 win for Napoli over Frosinone confirmed his full return to the big stage. The quality of the opposition must be taken into account, but his performance as a deep-lying playmaker was reflected in 71 touches and 77.2% accuracy, as well as the two goals that opened and closed the scoring.

Ice-cool from the penalty spot, where he calmly converted after Rasmus Hojlund’s miss, the Belgian was consistently composed and precise. He was also determined in helping Stanislav Lobotka circulate the ball.

His performance is part of an excellent start to the season: he has recorded three goals and one assist in six matches for Napoli, while he has scored twice and provided one assist in three Nations League games for Belgium, proving decisive against Italy and Turkey.

De Bruyne's latest ratings Flashscore

Against the latter, he scored a brace that took him back to his Manchester City days, finding the net with a powerful long-range strike and an inside-foot free kick from the edge of the area.

That means he has now scored back-to-back braces, something extremely rare in his career. According to Opta data, the Belgian has recorded just 12 multi-goal games in the top five European leagues throughout his career. The previous one came in April of 2024, when Manchester City faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Belgian's change of gear comes at a time when Massimiliano Allegri needs him most. The Champions League trip to Villarreal will once again put the Belgian centre stage. His class and vision make him an indispensable player for Napoli, even if his physical freshness is no longer what it was five years ago. The absences of Frank Anguissa and the return of Scott McTominay make him even more important.

Craving European success

Last season, KDB endured an extremely difficult European campaign.

Taken off midway through the first half on his return to the Etihad after Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off in the opening match of the League Phase, he then lit up the Maradona with two assists for Hojlund in a 2-1 win over Sporting.

Then a thigh injury ruled him out, and Napoli froze in Copenhagen, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs in tatters. Recovering at home on that occasion, the Belgian watched his teammates squander their lead and numerical advantage after Thomas Delaney was sent off in the 35th minute and McTominay gave them a temporary lead shortly afterwards.

Now, then, the drumbeat of continental redemption is ringing loudly in his mind.

Villarreal vs Napoli head-to-head Flashscore

After a first home match lost to an impenetrable Arsenal, it is time to make amends at the Estadio de la Ceramica, where Napoli enjoyed a hugely significant Champions League night in the past. It came in the 2011-12 season, when a 2-0 win sealed by Gokhan Inler and Marek Hamsik sent the club through to the last 16 for the first time.

Today, with two Scudetti won in the last four seasons, Napoli have entered another dimension, even if they are not yet one of Europe's elite. With De Bruyne, they have sought to raise the bar in terms of profile and stature.

At 35, the Belgian genius wants to show the continent that he can still make the difference.

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