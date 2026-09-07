Liverpool's record signing Lucca Brughmans pulls off man of the match performance for Genk

Lucca Brughmans has been impressing for Genk whilst on loan from Liverpool following his summer move.

Liverpool made Brughmans the world’s most expensive goalkeeper under the age of 23 this summer as they snapped up the 18 year old in a £30M deal from Belgian side Genk.

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Brughmans played his first game for Genk after signing for Liverpool on Sunday, keeping a clean sheet against Anderlecht and collecting the man of the match award as he posed after the final whistle with a huge grin on his face.

Brughmans is set to become the club’s second-most expensive goalkeeper behind Alisson Becker, whose £65M transfer from Roma in 2018 is the second-biggest in football history.

The 6’7″ stopper helped extend Genk’s unbeaten run in the top flight to four matches and also pushed the side to keep their second straight clean sheet after a 4-0 win over SK Beveren in late August.”

With four saves and nine recoveries, Brughmans was certainly impressive and supporters are beginning to see why the Reds made the move for him before the summer window closed.

Speaking on the switch to Merseyside this week, revealing that he is staying humble despite being tipped to replace Alisson next season.

"Last weekend was hectic," Brughmans told Nieuwsblad. "I only saw Liverpool’s training complex. It was already quite late, so I had to undergo my medical tests immediately and then sign.

"Fortunately, I was able to rejoin the group for training on Monday. That way, I could quickly return to reality. My situation doesn’t feel any different either. I know how they view me at KRC Genk. To them, I am still the same Lucca as before my transfer."