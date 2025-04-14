Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ait-Nouri delighted scoring for Wolves in victory over Tottenham
Rayan Ait--Nouri was left pleased after scoring in Wolves' win against Tottenham.

The wing-back scored one and created Jorge Strand Larsen's goal for the 4-2 victory.

Ait-Nouri said afterwards: “We are very happy, we take three points here at home, in front of our supporters and our fans and it’s very good for the mentality of our players, but we deserved that.

“I hope we'll be continuing like this.”

On his goal, he also said: “I saw the ball come and I shoot. We work a little but in the training on this situation, and I’m very happy that I scored. But we won and that was the most important thing.

“I’m happy. I tried to do my best for the team. Today I scored and I made one assist, but the most important thing is the team. I will try to do my best until the end and hopefully we can continue like this.”

On manager Vitor Pereira, Ait-Nouri also stated: “He’s made a very good job. He’s a very good coach, he's very focused and we work very hard in the training all week to show how we can play.

“Today, we did very, very well on hopefully we can continue like this.

"Everyone is happy, all the players, all the staff, and we’ve improved. We’ve done very well the last few games, and I have a feeling that we will continue like this because we deserve it.

“Now we need to prepare the next game against Manchester United and that will be a very good game away, and hopefully we’ll do good.”

