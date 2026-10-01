Agent reveals why Kayode swapped Fiorentina for Brentford

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has established himself for club and country after leaving Fiorentina in 2025.

The right-back initially joined the Premier League side on loan in January before completing a permanent move that summer.

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Kayode has since broken into the Italy national team after previously being eligible to represent Nigeria.

Speaking to FiorentinaNews, Vigo Global Sport talent scout Andrea Ritorni has now revealed the circumstances behind the player’s departure to England.

“Kayode left Florence with great gratitude, but he went to a stronger league that better suits his characteristics than the Italian one, because of his physicality, but also because of the football culture.

“He initially sat on the bench at Brentford, then he carved out his own role, charting his own path, and became a starter. He still has some areas to improve, but he knows it.”