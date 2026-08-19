Abdul Mumin reveals Girona project was key to his transfer

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin says Girona’s footballing identity and ambitious project were the main reasons behind his decision to join the club after leaving Rayo Vallecano.

The 28-year-old centre-back completed his move to Girona as a free agent, signing a three-year contract that will keep him at Montilivi until 2029.

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Girona sign Ghana defender and free agent Abdul Mumin on three-year deal

For Mumin, however, the decision was about more than simply finding another club. He was attracted by the way Girona have developed in recent years and the style of football that has accompanied their rise.

“The main thing that attracted me to Girona, I think, is the club itself, Girona,” Mumin said.

“I think it’s a club with a lot of history. Over the past few years, the type of football they play is very attractive. I believe all footballers that want to improve in their professional career, it’s a project that they will look up to.”

Girona’s recent history helps explain why the project caught Mumin’s attention. Founded in 1930, the club spent decades outside Spain’s top flight before establishing itself in LaLiga.

Their rise accelerated after promotion to the top division in 2022. A remarkable 2023/24 campaign saw Girona finish third and qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

That rapid transformation has made Girona one of the more intriguing projects in Spanish football, with their possession-based and attacking approach earning widespread attention during their recent rise.

Mumin now wants to contribute a different but complementary quality to that identity.

“I am a very defensive player. I am not bad on the ball. I am a football-playing centre-back but I enjoy defending a lot,” he explained.

“I defend a lot but I also like to play football too.”

The Ghanaian believes his biggest strength is the defensive side of his game, particularly his ability to compete in different types of defensive situations.

“My main strength on the field is pretty much all aspects of defending,” Mumin said. “Over the years I have tried improving all aspects of defending.”

“I’m pretty good with long balls too.”

Mumin arrives at Girona with considerable experience of Spanish football. He spent the past four seasons at Rayo Vallecano after joining the Madrid club from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in 2022.

With his Rayo contract expiring in June 2026, Mumin became a free agent and ultimately opted to remain in Spain rather than pursue opportunities elsewhere.

His move to Girona also comes at a pivotal moment for the club. Girona's extraordinary rise to the Champions League was followed by a difficult 2025/26 season, which ended in relegation from LaLiga.