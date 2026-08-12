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DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm club-record Nobel Mendy signing

DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm club-record Nobel Mendy signing
DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm club-record Nobel Mendy signing- / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Newly promoted Hull City continue their summer spending spree with the club record signing of Nobel Mendy from Rayo Vallecano.

The 21-year-old, capable of playing both left-back and centre-back, was a key player for Rayo Vallecano last season, popping up with two goals in his 28 games.

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Hull have now confirmed Mendy’s signing, joining the club on a five-year deal until the summer of 2031, with a club option of a further year.

Although the fee remains undisclosed, Hull have confirmed it’s a club record deal, breaking it for the second time they’ve done so this summer.

It’s been reported the fee is £22 million.

Speaking to the club’s website, Mendy said: "I am very happy to be here and very proud to be here as well.

"I am a very athletic player, and I am a defender at heart. I also really enjoy the game and coming out from the back cleanly and aggressively when needed.

"I have wanted to play in the Premier League since I was little, so it’s a great challenge to face and I am ready for it.

"This season is going to be a good season, and we will all be in it together."

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Premier LeagueNobel MendyHull CityRayo VallecanoLaLigaFootball transfers

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