Tribal Football

Waghorn Martyn latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Waghorn Martyn
Former Ipswich striker Waghorn announces his retirement at the age of 35

Former Ipswich striker Waghorn announces retirement

Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Injury-rocked Arsenal make free agency decision
Waghorn Martyn page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Waghorn Martyn - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Waghorn Martyn news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.