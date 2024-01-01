Tribal Football

Valdimarsson Bjarni latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Valdimarsson Bjarni
Brentford's Valdimarsson speaks on upbringing and how he could have been a handball player

Brentford's Valdimarsson speaks on upbringing in Iceland and becoming a goalkeeper at 14

Most Read
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
Man Utd captain Fernandes on Man City Amorim rumours: Everyone sees his quality
Van Bronckhorst warns top striker is not for sale as Arsenal and Man City circle
Valdimarsson Bjarni page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Valdimarsson Bjarni - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Valdimarsson Bjarni news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.