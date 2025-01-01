Tribal Football

Friis Lars latest - Football team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Friis Lars
Lars Friis is no longer the coach of Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague sack Lars Friis after Czech Cup final upset

Most Read
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record
Osimhen’s brace fires Galatasaray to Turkish Cup title
David announces Lille departure
Amorim reveals he will not risk top players against Chelsea ahead of Europa League final
Friis Lars page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Friis Lars - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Friis Lars news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.