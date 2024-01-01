Tribal Football

Felipe Anderson breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Felipe Anderson
Lazio president Lotito insists Luis Alberto not for sale
Lazio president Lotito insists Luis Alberto not for sale
Felipe Anderson explains decision to leave Lazio
Lazio president Lotito discusses Zaccagni and Anderson decisions
Lazio sporting director Fabiani: Anderson behaved like a man and with incredible dignity and professionalism
Juventus stunned by Felipe Anderson's Palmeiras announcement
DONE DEAL: Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson announces Palmeiras.move
Lazio director Fabiani insists they want to keep Anderson, Zaccagni
Maurizio Sarri's Lazio demise: Betrayal, a split fanbase but Sarrismo lives on
