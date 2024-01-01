Tribal Football

Cork City latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Cork City
Martin highlights one Southampton youngster with "huge potential"

Martin highlights one Southampton starlet with "huge potential" who could join first team

Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick
Man City boss Guardiola reveals Arteta text after fiery Arsenal draw
Cork City page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Cork City - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Cork City news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.