Highly-rated playmaker Vallys leaves Brondby for Tokyo move

Brondby midfielder Nicolai Vallys will leave the club shortly before the start of the Danish season, as Japanese J-league outfit FC Tokyo has signed the prolific playmaker

After four seasons in the blue-and-yellow jersey, the time has come to bid farewell to one of Brøndby IF’s most prominent players in recent times.

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29-year-old Nicolai Vallys is moving to FC Tokyo in the Japanese J-League, and part ways with Brondby IF after four years during which he made a significant impact on the club, both on and off the pitch.

Since arriving at the club in the summer of 2022, the attacking midfielder has been a standout player in the Danish 3F Superliga. He has made 126 appearances and earned a number of individual accolades. These include being named 3F Superliga Player of the Year and Brondby IF Player of the Year.

Football Director Julius Ohnesorge comments on Vallys’ departure:

"There are some players who leave behind more than just goals, assists, and statistics, and Nicolai is one of them. While he has delivered everything expected of him, and more, since joining Brondby IF, he has also helped set the standard for what it means to be a Brøndby player."

Nicolai Vallys reflects on saying goodbye to a club that has been his home for the past four years.

"It has been four absolutely fantastic years, and Brondby IF has given me far more than I ever dared to hope for. The way the fans have embraced me has meant everything to me—both as a person and as a footballer. I’ve met so many amazing people along the way, and it is the relationships, the experiences, and the feeling of being part of something bigger that I will carry with me. That is why I am filled with such immense gratitude. In many ways, I feel I have received more here than I could have expected—and perhaps even more than I feel I deserved."