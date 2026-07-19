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World Cup winner rings will cost fans £112K to buy as FIFA stand to make £200M+

World Cup winner rings will cost fans £112K to buy as FIFA stand to make £200M+
World Cup winner rings will cost fans £112K to buy as FIFA stand to make £200M+REUTERS

The winners of Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will receive a championship ring for the first time as fans prepare to get their hands on their own.

Argentina will play Spain on Sunday night in the final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for not just the chance to be crowned world champions but for a chance of being handed a winner’s ring. 

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While 30 of these exclusive rings are reserved for the victorious squad, it was revealed this week that 1,996 rings will be produced for public sale as FIFA aim to drag more money out of consumers. 

Each ring arrives with its own certificate of authenticity and will be custom-fitted to the recipient as FIFA branded the jewellery "a new symbol of triumph” despite mass criticism from supporters. 

Now, with nearly 2000 rings set to be sold to the public, The Sun have revealed that fans will have to pay a staggering £112,000 secure one. 

The report states that the gold and gem-encrusted NBA pieces are usually valued anywhere between £7,400 and £112,000. 

If the price is correct, it would mean FIFA would make over £200M if all are sold which does not help the notion that the organization are using the rings as a cash grab. 

The rings add to other criticisms such as hydration breaks as well as a World Cup final half time show which fans will be treated to on Sunday night as the likes of Madonna and BTS perform. 

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