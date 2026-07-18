World Cup winner denied entry to the US as he pleads with Donald Trump: I need help!

One of Spain’s World Cup winners from 2010, Joan Capdevila has been denied entry to the United States.

Spain face Argentina this Sunday as the champions of the world face the champions of Europe in what is poised to be a thrilling affair at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

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Although Argentina and Spain have always been among the leading football nations, they have only met once at a World Cup, 60 years ago in 1966 where the South American side won 2-1.

As fans from both nations make their way to the US to watch what may be a once in a lifetime clash, Joan Capdevila who lifted the trophy in 2010 reveals he has been denied entry to the country.

“I need help,” Capdevila wrote on X as he tagged US President Donald Trump.

“I just found out that I can’t travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA was denied. Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my teammates from 2010 and this team to cheer them on.

“I can’t believe they won’t let me enter the U.S.... and that I’ll miss a moment like this with my kids, who love soccer so much...” Capdevila also tagged the official account for Spain’s Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports.

“If anyone knows how to fix this, I’ll be eternally grateful.”

With one day before the final, Capdevila may be forced to watch the game from home in what is a heartbreaking moment for the former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid star.