Atlanta United close in on €17m deal for Rennes star Embolo

Stade Rennais striker Breel Embolo is reportedly closing in on a move to Major League Soccer side Atlanta United, with the Swiss international set to leave France after just one season.

According to Ouest-France, Atlanta are expected to pay just over €17m for the 29-year-old, who already has an agreement in place with the Five Stripes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Embolo’s contract includes a fixed release clause for this summer.

The transfer would make him Atlanta’s second-most expensive signing, behind Emmanuel Latte Lath, who joined for around €21m in 2025.

Embolo arrived at Rennes from Monaco last summer and enjoyed an impressive campaign, registering 10 goals and three assists in 34 appearances.

The 92-cap Switzerland international also scored twice and added two assists in six World Cup appearances.