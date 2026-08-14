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Atlanta United close in on €17m deal for Rennes star Embolo

Atlanta United close in on €17m deal for Rennes star Embolo
Atlanta United close in on €17m deal for Rennes star EmboloČTK / imago sportfotodienst / STUDIO FOTOGRAFICO BUZZI SRL

Stade Rennais striker Breel Embolo is reportedly closing in on a move to Major League Soccer side Atlanta United, with the Swiss international set to leave France after just one season.

According to Ouest-France, Atlanta are expected to pay just over €17m for the 29-year-old, who already has an agreement in place with the Five Stripes.

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 Embolo’s contract includes a fixed release clause for this summer.

The transfer would make him Atlanta’s second-most expensive signing, behind Emmanuel Latte Lath, who joined for around €21m in 2025. 

Embolo arrived at Rennes from Monaco last summer and enjoyed an impressive campaign, registering 10 goals and three assists in 34 appearances. 

The 92-cap Switzerland international also scored twice and added two assists in six World Cup appearances.

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Football transfersBreel EmboloEmmanuel Latte LathAtlanta UnitedRennesMLS

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