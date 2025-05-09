Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
West Ham's Wan-Bissaka gets first DR Congo call-up
West Ham United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has received his first call-up to the DR Congo senior national team.

The defender is included in the African nation’s 26-man squad for next month’s international friendlies against Mali and Madagascar.

Born in Croydon, Wan-Bissaka had featured for England at youth levels as well as the DR Congo U20 side in 2015.

The former Crystal Palace star received his first England call-up under Gareth Southgate in September 2019, however, withdrew from the squad due to a back injury and never made a senior appearance for the Three Lions. 

DR Congo, whose last World Cup appearance was in 1974 currently top Group B of the African qualifiers, one point ahead of Senegal after six matches.

