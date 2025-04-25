Wan-Bissaka set to return for West Ham against Brighton

West Ham United manager Graham Potter hopes to have Aaron Wan-Bissaka back in the West Ham squad against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The former Manchester United star is expected to be available after recovering from a toe injury that kept him out of the Hammers' 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend.

Meanwhile, Mexico captain Edson Alvarez is unlikely to join the squad, and long-term absentees Michail Antonio (car accident) and Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) are also injured.

Potter told the media: “Edson Alvarez is still out with a back problem,” Potter confirmed, speaking in his pre-match press conference.

“He's just going to probably miss the game. We’re hopeful for next week.

“Long-term absentees will still be there, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka should be back and should be available for the squad.”