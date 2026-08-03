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Wales become first nation to pull support for Infantino's FIFA re-election bid

Nick Potts, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Nick Potts, PA Images / Alamy / ProfimediaNick Potts, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Wales on Monday became the first nation to publicly withdraw support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino's re-election bid over his failed plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement citing "failures in good governance, process, leadership", saying it would not back Infantino's candidature for the 2027-2031 term.

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