Wales become first nation to pull support for Infantino's FIFA re-election bid AFP

Nick Potts, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia Nick Potts, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Wales on Monday became the first nation to publicly withdraw support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino's re-election bid over his failed plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement citing "failures in good governance, process, leadership", saying it would not back Infantino's candidature for the 2027-2031 term. Advertisement Advertisement More follows...