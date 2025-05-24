Valverde warns Real Madrid to back off Nico Williams chase

Ernesto Valverde has sent a clear message to Real Madrid, stating that Athletic Club expects Nico Williams to stay in Bilbao next season.

The Spain international has become a transfer target for Los Blancos after reports from Marca say Barcelona lost interest in signing the 22-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nico signed a new contract with Athletic Club last summer, which includes a €58 million release clause.

Valverde believes Williams will stay in Bilbao, saying the player is “very happy” and the club wants to keep him.

He told media: "We assume he'll be with us next year, and we want that to be the case. There are always rumors about players, and you know how it is.

“We're very happy with Nico, and Nico is very happy with us. We hope next year is a great year for Nico, and that he does it here."