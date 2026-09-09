Torres scores hat-trick as PSG begin title defence with Slovan Bratislava thrashing

Paris Saint-Germain started their UEFA Champions League (UCL) defence with a routine 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava, their 12th consecutive European match unbeaten.

Les Parisiens started on the front foot, as would be expected of the two-time reigning champions, but the visitors showed a willingness to put their bodies on the line.

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Dominik Takac spread himself brilliantly to deny Dro Fernández after Achraf Hakimi’s pass had gone through Ousmane Dembélé’s legs, before Kenan Bajric blocked Fabian Ruiz’s attempt.

PSG eventually took the lead in the 17th minute, when Dembele reacted to Nuno Mendes’ venomous strike hitting the post by providing a controlled finish.

Dembélé could have had another just seconds later but guided his dink wide, and he was to be involved yet again as there were two quickfire blows for the visitors.

Moments after replacing the injured Bajrić, Sahmkou Camara conceded possession and was punished with Dembélé heading in when Dro’s shot was deflected towards him.

PSG didn’t let up at all and scored their third on the half-hour mark, when Dembele turned provider with a pinpoint cross that Ferran Torres poked home.

The Ballon d’Or holder will have been in disbelief that he hadn’t completed a hat-trick by half-time, having one shot remarkably kept out by Takac and the crossbar before sending another agonisingly wide.

It took just 65 seconds for PSG and Torres to add another to their tally after the restart, with Maghnes Akliouce gliding forward and offloading the ball to the Spaniard, who took a composed touch and beautifully picked out the top corner.

Moments later, Mendes had a goal disallowed; PSG had their fifth of the night shortly after, and Torres won the race to score a hat-trick by turning the ball in from Dembélé’s corner.

Suleiman Camara had refused to give up all night, though, and he burst past Illia Zabarnyi before smashing his shot inside the far post.

Match stats Flashscore

After Luis Enrique had made a flurry of changes with the game wrapped up, Fabian Ruiz added a late goal of his own as PSG recovered from their four-game winless start domestically to start their quest to become just the fifth side ever to win three European Cup/UCL titles in a row with an emphatic victory.

Meanwhile, despite the big loss, Yaya Touré made history by becoming the first African manager in the UCL proper, and his side’s biggest challenge on paper is now out of the way.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Take a look at the match summary here.