Tenerife and Andorra matches postponed after Jesus de Miguel's death

Tenerife and Andorra's Spanish second division matches scheduled for the weekend were postponed on Wednesday after the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel.

The 30-year-old Spanish footballer died Tuesday as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with Andorra's goalkeeper on Monday.

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Tenerife were due to face Granada away from home, while Andorra were set to welcome Mallorca.

"After the tragic news of the death of Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel, the game... this Saturday November 7, at Nuevo Los Carmenes (stadium), has been postponed," said Granada in a statement.

Mallorca said "at times like this, respect and sensitivity in the face of a situation of profound grief must come first".

The Spanish football federation postponed all Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches this week as a mark of respect following De Miguel's death.

Tenerife plan to hold a tribute to De Miguel at the club's stadium on Saturday which supporters can attend, and are holding a six-day mourning period.

The club said the first team, board and staff will attend De Miguel's funeral, which will take place in Navahermosa, in the province of Toledo on the Spanish mainland, where he has family roots.

A minute of silence was held before Champions League matches on Tuesday in honour of the striker, with the same planned for the rest of the week's fixtures organised by European football governing body UEFA.

De Miguel suffered the injury when Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono collided with him heavily while rushing forward to clear a dropping ball.

Andorra players observed a minute's silence on Wednesday before a voluntary training session, which Owono, 25, did not attend.

The Equatorial Guinea international, received support on Tuesday from the president of the African country's federation, Venancio Tomas Micha, in a letter of condolence following De Miguel's death.

"I feel compelled to convey all our solidarity and support at this time to our player Jesus Lazaro Owono," Tomas Micha wrote.

"We know that, as the involuntary protagonist of this tragic incident in the game, he is living through this situation with deep sorrow and distress.

"From the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation, we offer him all our human and professional backing, fully aware of the harshness of this event, which no one in our sport ever wishes to witness."

Tenerife defender Lautaro Spatz posted on Instagram in support of Owono, whom he said was "deeply affected" by what had happened.

"Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone," wrote Spatz.

"In football, unfortunate incidents can happen but no-one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences."