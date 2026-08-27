Strong second half showing sends Salzburg to Europa League as Mjallby drop down a level

Red Bull Salzburg will play in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) League Phase this season after a 3-0 win at home to Mjallby completed a 4-0 victory on aggregate that demotes the Swedish champions to the UEFA Conference League in their debut European campaign.

Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 Mjallby (4-0 on aggregate)

Advertisement Advertisement

Mjallby suffered heartbreak in the first leg when Tom Pettersson's own goal in the first minute of added time handed Salzburg a 1-0 win in Sweden, making the Austrian side firm favourites to get over the line at home and take their place in the UEL League Phase for the second consecutive season.

One goal was all the Swedish champions needed to change the tie, but that never looked like coming in the first half, as Mjallby failed to have a single shot.

Fortunately for them, they limited the home side to just two efforts on goal, as Robin Wallinder was equal to an effort from Abubakar Barry before the goalkeeper reacted well to a Nikolas Veratschnig's free-kick that was heading for the near post.

With an hour gone, Wallinder was called into action again, but he couldn't do enough to keep his clean sheet. A corner was cleared to Damir Redzic at the edge of the box, and his testing strike was parried by the goalkeeper, but only to Karim Konate, who tapped in the rebound.

A little over five minutes later, the tie was done and dusted when Edmund Baidoo picked up possession on the halfway line before going on a jinking run and scooping the ball into the MAIF area, where Konate outmuscled the defence and headed the bouncing ball past Wallinder.

The Austrian champions added a third with 10 minutes to play - the ball was swept out wide to Nikolas Veratschnig on the right, and his first-time centre was flicked away from Yorbe Vertessen by Wallinder, who could only divert it straight to Haris Tabakovic, who tapped home.

That was more than enough to send Salzburg coasting through to the UEL League Phase, while Mjallby will continue their maiden European season in the third tier.

Review all the UEL play-off second leg results on Flashscore.