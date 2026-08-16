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Stoke City midfielder Tatsuki Seko joins Urawa Reds

Stoke City midfielder Tatsuki Seko joins Urawa Reds
Stoke City midfielder Tatsuki Seko joins Urawa RedsRichard Hammersley / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Tatsuki Seko has completed a permanent move from Stoke City to J1 League side Urawa Reds for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old midfielder returns to Japan after two seasons with the Potters

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Seko made 75 appearances for Stoke following his 2024 move from Kawasaki Frontale.

“Tatsuki is a really good character, who has been an excellent professional throughout his time at the club,” Sporting Director Jonathan Walters said.

“Tatsuki and his family were open to exploring a return home and, after we reached an agreement with Urawa, he leaves with our gratitude for his commitment as a Stoke City player and very best wishes for his next chapter.”

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Football transfersJ1 LeagueTatsuki SekoStoke CityUrawa Reds

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