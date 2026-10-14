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Soweto giants discover fate in Telkom knockout draw

Orlando Pirates are the defending champions
Orlando Pirates are the defending championsCarling Knockout

Kaizer Chiefs will host TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates will welcome Milford FC in the Last 16 of the Telkom Knockout after the draw was conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns also have a home tie as they face Marumo Gallants, with the draw split into seeded teams, those that finished in the top eight in the league table last season, and unseeded teams comprising the rest of the league and the promoted sides.

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Champions Pirates face Milford in a repeat of their opening game of the league season, which was won by the Buccaneers.

They will be pleased to have been drawn at home and to avoid any lengthy travel as they are in the midst of CAF Champions League fixtures and a hectic league schedule as well.

Chiefs will also be pleased with a home draw as they welcome Galaxy, who recently demoted their coach, former Chiefs striker Bernard Parker.

It is a tricky tie for Amakhosi, but one they will expect to win.

Sundowns host Marumo Gallants in a repeat of last season’s first-round fixture, which sees new Gallants coach Ronnie Kanalelo come up against a team he represented as a player.

Gallants stunned Sundowns on penalties last year following a 0-0 draw and went all the way to the final before losing to Orlando Pirates.

Last season’s semi-finalists Lamontville Golden Arrows will host Chippa United in a tie that perhaps both sides will fancy winning.

In-form AmaZulu must go to struggling Kruger United in a battle between two coaches who are firm friends, Usuthu’s Arthur Zwane and Abram Mongoya of Kruger.

There will be another battle between two veteran coaches as Eric Tinkler’s Durban City play host to Gavin Hunt’s Stellenbosch FC.

Stellenbosch were winners of the Carling Knockout in 2023, and Hunt will be desperate to repeat that success.

Polokwane City will host Siwelele, which will come after the teams clash in the league this weekend.

Richards Bay will go to Sekhukhune United in the last of the Last 16 clashes.

Matches will be played the week of October 24-27.

 

Telkom Knockout Draw

Kruger United vs AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa United

Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC

Polokwane City vs Siwelele

Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy

 

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