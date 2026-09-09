Sources: Chelsea weighing new Estevao deal despite reported frustrations

Chelsea are willing to hand Estevao a new contract this season, despite early signs that the Brazilian faces a major battle to establish himself in Xabi Alonso’s team.

The 19-year-old attacker has been restricted to just 16 minutes of Premier League action, featuring for seven minutes against Fulham and nine minutes against Arsenal.

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He was handed a start in the Carabao Cup against Leeds United on Wednesday, but was substituted at half-time as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca decided to seek a new edge to win the tie.

The limited involvement has naturally led to early questions over how his first full season at Stamford Bridge will develop and whether frustration could begin to grow.

However, sources have confirmed to Flashscore that while Estevao will be concerned if the situation drags on for a prolonged period, there is currently no consideration to leave.

The player remains confident that further opportunities will arrive and believes he can still make a significant impact on Chelsea’s project.

There is no expectation from either side that the player will push for a move away at this stage, and insiders insist Chelsea view him as a key part of their long-term plans. They do not consider him a player who will become available for transfer in 2027.

The club continue to have faith in the Brazilian forward, who is regarded internally as having one of the highest ceilings among their young talents. While much of the current attention has focused on the likes of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, sources inside Chelsea insist Estevao is viewed as every bit as important and exciting to the vision being built under Alonso.

Those close to the club believe his development will be carefully managed, with patience seen as crucial given his age and the demands of adapting to English football.

In fact, there is even an expectation that Estevao will be rewarded with a better contract during the season, which would represent a further show of Chelsea’s commitment to him.

He is already on a long-term deal to 2033, and while the early signs this season have been frustrating for all, Chelsea do believe he can become a superstar.