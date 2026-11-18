Son Heung-min said South Korea had suffered "a lot of disappointing moments" in a turbulent year that included an early World Cup exit and bitter internal divisions in the team.

South Korea beat Qatar 1-0 in a friendly in Doha on Tuesday to end an annus horribilis for Son and his international team-mates, who were dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage after a shock loss to South Africa.

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Unpopular coach Hong Myung-bo quit in the wake of their early exit, before reports emerged of a split involving the 34-year-old Son and some of the other players, including Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

Son, now playing for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, vowed to come back stronger next year.

"Of course playing for the national team is not easy and it's not supposed to be easy," he said.

"We play with the national flag on our chest and my team-mates and I all understand what kind of responsibility it brings.

"This is why I constantly think about how I can better lead the national team every year."

South Korea's recent form Flashscore

Son and Kim, together with fellow players Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan, issued a joint statement to fans apologising for the internal divisions ahead of their November friendlies.

The statement said they had put their differences aside and wanted to move on after they held talks.

Son said after Tuesday's game that the World Cup had been "a painful experience".

"But I feel that overcoming such adversity is part of the growing process, both as a football player and as a person," he said.

"We have had a lot of disappointing moments this year and it will be important for us to come back next year as more mature athletes."

Son's form for South Korea Flashscore

The game in Doha could have been interim coach Robert Moreno's last in charge of the team.

The Spaniard was handed an initial contract for six games, with Korean football chiefs then set to decide whether to keep him on for the Asian Cup, initially scheduled to take place in January.

The tournament has since been postponed until December 2027 due to "exceptional circumstance" in host country Saudi Arabia.