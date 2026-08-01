UEFA claim "victory for the whole game" as they call for Infantino to step down

Fifa President Gianni Infantino's position is under immense pressure as UEFA release a damning statement.

Infantino says he has scrapped the controversial plan to sell off stakes in the governing body's competitions to private investors following widespread backlash.

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The FIFA President drew criticism after it was revealed that he planned to sell 30 per cent of World Cup commercial rights to private investors which many believed would jeopardise the beautiful game.

Infantino had given football associations until September 19th to back his proposals to sell off part of FIFA to private investors with a £30.1m incentive to accept.

UEFA responded by voting to boycott World Cups if the plans went ahead, and other governing bodies such as the AFC and CONCACAF also voiced their opposition.

Now, UEFA have released a lengthy statement as they claim victory and call for Infantino to be replaced as FIFA President due to a lack of faith in him after his plans were considered the perfect way to destroy the World Cup.

The statement can be read below as it claimed Infantino “failed to use associations’ money for the benefit of the game” and the “task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun.” in what is a distressing sign for Infantino.

On Friday, Fifa's chief operating officer Kevin Lamour said the governing body's own administration had been "deceived" about the project which looks almost certain to destroy Infantino.