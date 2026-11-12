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Time to go Infantino: Wenger reveals plan to become new FIFA president

Arsene Wenger is reportedly plotting to oust Gianni Infantino as FIFA President
Arsene Wenger is reportedly plotting to oust Gianni Infantino as FIFA PresidentDan Mullan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is set to battle Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, with the 77-year-old reportedly plotting a coup to usurp the beleaguered Swiss at the next election in March.

"I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity," the Gunners legend said.

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That reads like a not-so-subtle dig at Gianni Infantino as well as an election pledge from Arsene Wenger, who is reportedly planning to stand as a candidate in FIFA’s next presidential vote in March 2027. 

Infantino maintains that he retains the support of many of football’s leaders around the globe, but his attempt to sell off the World Cup to commercial bidders has reportedly been the last straw for those desperate for FIFA to regain integrity after years of maleficence.

Wenger is now 77, which complicates matters as FIFA presidents have to serve four-year terms. But he is well-supported by UEFA, one of the most powerful confederations in the sport who have grown tiresome of Infantino’s antics.

If the Frenchman stands, the presidential election could have a North London derby feel to it, with former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega also tipped to run alongside Infantino and the honorary president of the Japanese Football Association, Kozo Tashima.

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