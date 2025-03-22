Thomas Tuchel fires warning to England superstar Jude Bellingham

England manager Thomas Tuchel has told star midfielder Jude Bellingham he needs to "channel his emotions" if he is to contiue being a leader in his squad.

Speaking to the press after England’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Albania on Friday, Tuchel gave the 21-year-old a stark warning.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tuchel said: "He (Bellingham) loves to talk to the referee and the linesmen. He’s a very emotional player once he’s on the pitch and I think you just see that he hates to lose and does everything that it takes. He expresses himself.

“You see the hunger and the desire to win. I think he will keep this hunger and learn to channel the emotions a little bit.

"That’s never a problem. It’s good to have him as he is. We will try to make the most out of it because he is a key player."

Bellingham now has 41 senior England caps at the age of 21, breaking Wayne Rooney’s previous record.