The FA "stand shoulder to shoulder" with UEFA as they call for Infantino to step down

The FA have backed UEFA's statement following FIFA scrapping the controversial World Cup plans this week.

UEFA says it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino as FIFA President as he put forward plans to seek private investment in competitions including World Cup which sparked mass backlash.

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UEFA were backed by the AFC and CONCACAF who both rejected the investment proposal that many believe would jeopardise the integrity of the World Cup.

On Saturday, UEFA said it welcomed the decision to withdraw the plan, describing it as "a victory for the whole game".

Infantino is now under mounting pressure from football federations to step down and the FA have now become the latest footballing body to go against the FIFA President who many reports predict will step down.

“We fully support UEFA’s position. It is time for a full and robust review of FIFA’s leadership and governance to ensure that the global game is run transparently, for the benefit of all 211 member nations and with the long term stewardship of football at its heart.”

An FA spokesperson said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues and fully support the collective view.

“We oppose FIFA’s plans - the FIFA World Cup belongs to football and always will.”

Infantino is seeking re-election for a fourth term as president at the FIFA Congress in March and is currently running unopposed in what is a worrying sign for the future of the game.