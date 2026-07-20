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Declan Rice: 'Best' England side will bounce back from World Cup exit

England star Declan Rice.
England star Declan Rice.Reuters

England's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end at the semi-final stage as Thomas Tuchel's side lost 2-1 to Argentina.

A whirlwind performance from Lionel Messi saw the 2022 champions into the final - where they lost 1-0 to Spain - as another trophy chance was missed by England.

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In the last five major tournaments, England have reached two UEFA European Championship finals, two World Cup semis and a world quarter - but there remains no major title since 1966.

Questions over Tuchel's tactics have dominated since the loss to Argentina but vice-captain Declan Rice believes small margins cost the team big on the world sage.

"This is the best England group for a very long time. That's a fact. No-one can take that away from us.

"I think we can be proud as a group - we're just gutted we lost in that semi-final. 

"We're tired of saying we're proud of coming in semi-finals and quarter-finals - we want to win with England ultimately. But to come third in this tournament is a real achievement.

"We're so close, honestly. There's been so much talk about this group over the last few years going out of tournaments. There's been semi-final exits, quarter-finals, finals.

"I think we need to keep going. I do think it's close. It's a game of small margins. It's football and against Argentina we lost on margins and in the boxes."

Rice and England are next in action as part of September's UEFA Nations League where they take on new world champions Spain and Czechia.

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