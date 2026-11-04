Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Salah to be awarded medal as well as Turkish citizenship after Trabzonspor start

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico ready to snap up Arsenal star unwanted by Arteta

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo thinks Ten Hag's comments aren't worth talking about

Mourinho challenges Valverde ahead of AEK Athens showdown

Most read on Flashscore News

Former FIFA chief says Infantino isn't eligible for re-election, members urged to act

FIFA to give members access to documents regarding scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid taking on AEK Athens with Liverpool facing Fenerbahce

Flashscore sources: Vinicius Jr came close to Arsenal move, doubts at Real Madrid remain

Brazil icon Cafu hails Neymar's international career

Cafu watching Brazil at the World Cup
Cafu watching Brazil at the World CupREUTERS / Dylan Martinez

Former Brazil captain Cafu said Neymar's international career should be remembered ⁠as a successful and honourable one after the forward retired from the national team following Brazil's disappointing World Cup campaign ‌this year.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, said in late July that he no longer ‌wanted to play for the national team, weeks after suggesting ‌his international career had ended following Brazil's last-16 defeat by Norway at ‌the World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The end of the cycle with the national ‌team comes for everyone," Cafu, Brazil's most-capped player with 150 appearances, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The most important thing is that his cycle was a successful ‌one. He left his mark, he made history ⁠with Brazil in world football. ‌His numbers for Brazil are incredible. His time with the national team was ​a very honourable one."

The defeat by Norway marked Brazil's earliest World Cup exit since 1990 and extended the five-times ​champions' wait for a record-extending sixth world title.

Neymar, who played in four World Cups, scored 80 goals and provided 58 assists in ⁠130 appearances for Brazil ​but won only one senior international trophy, the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Cafu, a World Cup winner in 1994 and 2002, said Brazil's focus must now turn to the next generation under coach Carlo Ancelotti, who ‌is beginning a rebuild aimed at the 2030 World Cup.

"I am fully convinced that 2030 will be completely different," said Cafu, who played under Ancelotti at Italian side AC Milan.

"Brazil will have a chance and a real possibility of winning that World Cup. It's a new cycle, a new project. Ancelotti will now have time to work and implement his tactical system."

Ancelotti, who took charge in 2025 and was retained through the 2030 cycle after the World ‌Cup exit, has used recent friendlies to test a host of ​new players. Nearly two-thirds of Brazil's World Cup squad missed ‌the team's first post-tournament tour, where eight players made their international debuts.

Last week, the Italian named another experimental squad for November friendlies against Japan and Singapore, introducing five previously uncapped players.

"A rebuild is always valuable, especially when it comes to the ⁠Brazil national team," Cafu said. "With ⁠these young players alongside the ‌experienced ones, Brazil can develop the right chemistry."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
BrazilCafuNeymarWorld Championship

Related Articles

FIFA to share documents on scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

Hansi Flick admits frustration over Brazil call up for Raphinha

Neymar given two-match ban for covering mouth during argument with Nestor