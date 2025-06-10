Australia qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Saudi Arabia

Australian have qualified for their sixth consecutive World Cup following their 2-1 AFC qualifier win over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Connor Metcalfe, 25, and Mitchell Duke, 34, scored the goals as Australia came from behind to beat Saudi Arabia.

The Socceroos only had to avoid a heavy defeat to secure their qualification, but they went one better with an impressive win at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Saudi Arabia on the other hand will now have to navigate a tricky fourth round tie against one of United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Oman and Indonesia, among others.

Australia now join fellow Asian nations Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea and Uzbekistan in the biggest World Cup tournament in history.