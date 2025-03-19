Argentina's Lautaro Martinez out of Uruguay and Brazil qualifiers

Martinez out of Uruguay and Brazil qualifiers

Lautaro Martinez will miss Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to injury.

The Argentine Football Association announced on Wednesday that the Inter Milan striker will be out of the crunch tie due to hamstring setback.

The 27-year-old was on the bench for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 win over Feyenoord last week due to muscle discomfort.

Martinez returned to score in the Italians’ 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta, before joining Lionel Scaloni's squad.

He joins Argentina's growing list of absentees, including captain Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Montiel, Giovani Lo Celso, and Paulo Dybala.

Argentina play at Uruguay on Friday before hosting fifth-placed Brazil four days later.