WSL: Man Utd win at Man City in 6-goal thriller

Here we have a definition of the Derby match: “The most competitive matches are often 'Derby' matches. A 'derby' is a match between local rivals, i.e. teams that are from the same city or the same part of the country. These local games have a special place in the hearts of fans and players.”

Of course at the end of ninety-minutes this ‘special place’ totally depends on the result and at a bitterly cold Etihad Stadium it was the supporters of Manchester Utd who went away with warm hearts and bragging rights as they claimed a deserved 4-2 win and a first away WSL success over rivals Manchester City.

Utd are now joint second seven points behind leaders Chelsea whilst City slip to fourth and with a third defeat of the season the likelihood of claiming a WSL title looks to be over.

This was the first game since 15 December as the Women’s Super League paused for its annual winter break but it was City who looked the more ring rusty of the two teams. In fact the opening 2 minutes saw early chances for Utd as the home defence was in disarray.

And that was the story of the game. Two awful errors by keeper Khiara Keating gifted their rivals goals but it would be unfair to hold her totally accountable as in the first 45 minutes the home defending was a shambles and Utd should really have been out of sight by then.

City’s DNA involves playing out from the back but when your three goals down just after the half-hour with goals caused by playing that way it needs a Plan B and the hosts were found wanting.

Elsa Toone collected the match ball for her hat-trick after never previously having scored against City with Leah Galton the other goalscorer. Yet City fought their way back into the game and went in at the break just 3-2 in arrears thanks to Vivianne Miedema and debutant Rebecca Knaak.

Australian Mary Fowler was City’s player who tried to give them a lifeline with two crosses which led to goals but within 9 seconds of the second half a Keating error saw the fourth goal. Utd defended well and stopper Phallion Tullis-Joyce made smart saves when needed.

The hosts improved after the break but those defensive blunders cost them dear and take nothing away from the visitors who took their chances and defended well. A couple of the goals, one for each side, looked to be offside but with no VAR the strikes stood and it made the game all the more enjoyable!

Interestingly City’s England international Chloe Kelly was left out of the squad injured with reports suggesting she was interesting Utd with a loan move. City boss Gareth Taylor refused to be drawn on this after the game. If there was any truth to the rumour this display would surely put an end to that speculation.

Similarly defender Alanna Kennedy was also missing amidst transfer rumours when in reality the Australian international should have been giving them some defensive solidity.

Utd legend Phil Neville was in attendance and together with the 3,000 visiting supporters would have taken grant delight in this result after the recent performances of the men’s team. Certainly Utd as WSL title contenders has tended to be under the radar but this may just have Chelsea looking over their shoulders.

This game was the first of two back-to-back clashes, as the teams are due to meet again in the Subway Women's League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday at Man Utd, Leigh Sports Village.

For entertainment value role on Round Two!