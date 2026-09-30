Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Wright urges Premier League to punish Man City heavily

Tuchel hails England's hard work after unglamorous Czech victory

Portugal vs Denmark: Confirmed team news as a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo returns

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Former Man Utd defender Smalling reportedly set to join Porto on free transfer

As Bafana Bafana lose key man to injury, who should replace him against Eritrea?

Nigeria's AFCON hopes take setback as Guinea-Bissau inflict historic defeat

NFF appeals CAF ruling over Edo Queens’ WAFU-B final

NFF appeals CAF ruling over Edo Queens’ WAFU-B final
NFF appeals CAF ruling over Edo Queens’ WAFU-B finaleragbie Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

The Nigeria Football Federation has appealed CAF’s decision to annul Edo Queens’ victory over Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the 2026 WAFU-B Women’s Champions League qualifying final.

The NFF filed its appeal on September 30, challenging the ruling that ordered the final to resume from extra time at 2-2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Edo Queens had won 4-1 on penalties, but CAF ruled that extra time should have been played before the shootout.

The NFF insists Edo Queens should not be punished for match officials’ error.

“Edo Queens neither elected nor requested that extra time be dispensed with. The fact that Edo Queens ultimately won the shoot-out cannot retrospectively convert its compliance with the referee’s instruction into responsibility for the regulatory breach,” the NFF stated.

“There is an important distinction between benefiting from an official’s error and causing or procuring the error.

“It is therefore difficult to justify a remedy which effectively removes the sporting consequence of the penalty shoot-out from Edo Queens where the club was not responsible.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Edo QueensWAFU Cup of NationsAfrican football

Related Articles

Bonfrere slams Chelle’s ‘stupid excuses’ after Nigeria rout

Dimeji Lawal slams Super Eagles after Guinea-Bissau humiliation

Nigeria coach Chelle keeps AFCON faith despite heavy defeat