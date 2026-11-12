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Yamal-less Spain edge 10-man Czechs to extend Nations League unbeaten run

Spain's Yeremy Pino celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed
Spain's Yeremy Pino celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowedReuters / David W Cerny

Spain maintained their perfect UEFA Nations League (UNL) record in Group A3 (W5) by beating the Czech Republic 2-0 at the epet ARENA, with the hosts consequently losing all five of their fixtures.

Given both nations’ contrasting UNL forms, the first half went as expected with Spain completely dominant. Matej Kovar was forced into his first save from Dean Huijsen’s downward header from a corner, before another dangerous La Roja set-piece saw his centre-back partner Pau Cubarsi head onto the bar.

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Spain’s relentless pressure eventually forced the Czechs to give away a penalty when Lukas Ambros handled in his own box, and Alex Baena stepped up and swept home his fifth international goal from the spot.

Spain hit the woodwork again through Fabian Ruiz’s curler before half-time. But such was Spain’s dominance, it took just three minutes into the second half for them to find the net again.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

In a startling departure from traditional Spanish tiki-taka, goalkeeper Unai Simon’s long kick played Yeremey Pino through and he finished past Kovar, but fortunately for the Czechs, it was disallowed for offside.

The hosts then had a rare sight of goal themselves following a long throw which eventually fell to David Zima, but he produced a centre-back’s finish as he poked over from just a few yards out.

That disallowed Spain goal seemingly boosted the Czech Republic, and another attack saw Lukas Provod’s deflected shot bounce agonisingly past the post.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

Youngster Idris Hopi was then introduced for his senior debut to try and breathe new life into the Czechs, but it was a more seasoned pro in Adam Hlozek who came closest to equalising when he flicked a free-kick onto the top of the crossbar.

Despite the hosts’ resurgence, they shot themselves in the foot by seeing out the latter stages with 10 men. It was a case of Deja vu as captain Ladislav Krejci, who was sent off in the reverse fixture, found himself going for an early bath again by pulling his opponent back as the last man.

That ended the Czech Republic’s hopes of picking up their first point of the UNL campaign, and a late dagger from Marc Pubill ensured defeat when he came forward from defence to impressively slot past Kovar.

As a result, the Czechs are now winless in eight games in all competitions (D1, L7), while Spain are now unbeaten in 43 matches inside 90 minutes (W34, D9), and just need to avoid defeat at home to England on Sunday to top the group.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Baena (Spain)

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