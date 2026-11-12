EXCLUSIVE: Czech star Ambros talks Spain showdown, Yamal and Anderlecht

Lukas Ambros received his first call-up to the Czech national team following the arrival of new head coach Santi Denia, and the Anderlecht midfielder cannot speak highly enough of the Spaniard. In this exclusive interview with Flashscore, he discusses the ongoing revolution in the national team ahead of their clash with Spain in Prague, as well as his move to Belgium, where he is surrounded by impressive young talent.

The Czech Republic men's national team is undergoing a huge evolution. Under the leadership of Santi Denia, they have adopted a different footballing philosophy from the one seen in recent years; the squad is being reshaped, and the average age has fallen.

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New faces are suddenly appearing among the Czech footballing elite, including that of Lukas Ambros, who joined Anderlecht for five million euros in the summer after an excellent spell in Poland with Gornik Zabrze.

Although this is only his second international break, the new group has already made a big impression on Ambros: "I think a great group was formed from the very first camp in September, both among the players and within the coaching staff. The atmosphere is pleasant. I think everyone, including me, enjoys coming here," the young midfielder tells Flashscore in this exclusive interview.

In the spring, there was a lot of talk about your possible involvement at the World Cup. In the end, you did not get selected, but when I look at the coach and team today, I think it makes more sense now. Did the call-up come at the right time for you?

"I agree. I think that is how life sometimes works. What is meant to happen will happen, and what is not meant to happen will not. It is difficult for me to assess it in hindsight. Of course, I wanted to be in the national team under any circumstances at the time. For a player, there is nothing greater than representing his country. It did not work out, but I am here now, and I think the current style of football suits me better. So perhaps it is a good thing that it turned out this way."

How clearly does coach Denia convey that he wants the team to play?

"From the first meeting to the most recent one, his idea has remained exactly the same. It does not matter who we are playing against. Of course, we cannot completely ignore the quality of the opposition, so sometimes we need to take a step back and make sure we are not naive. On the other hand, we want to compete with everyone. We want to show that we can play football, be confident and fight for the result."

Can it already be said that the Czech team has chosen the path of possession-based football?

"I think it is clear in the national team that we are focusing more on making football attractive for the fans. We want them to enjoy watching it and see more than just battles - we want them to see good football moments as well. I think that is beneficial for Czech football."

What do the coaching staff want to see from you on the pitch?

"They told me that I should show confidence above all in matches. Not be afraid to receive the ball between the lines, take a player on and be myself. In short, to show what I can do and what comes naturally to me. At the same time, they stressed that I also need to improve defensively, which I know very well myself."

Chances created by Ambros in the Belgian league Opta by StatsPerform

I imagine that is what every player wants to hear when he joins up with the national team - not to be afraid to play and to be himself, right?

"I think it is great. I experienced something similar at Anderlecht before. The coach gives you confidence in what you can do. Of course, he will tell you that you can make a mistake, but if you show your qualities and do what you are good at, the whole team - and you personally - can benefit. That allows you to focus more on the things the coach wants you to improve, such as your defensive work, positioning or how you approach duels. I think it is important for a player to have that kind of confidence."

How does the Spanish staff, and the coach in particular, work in practice? What is distinctive about their approach?

"I think the national team is unique because there is not much time to prepare. There are not many training sessions; you play two matches, and it is over. The players also arrive after club matches. I played on Sunday, so I did practically nothing for the next two days because I was still recovering from the match.

"That makes it difficult for coaches and players because there is not much preparation time. But we have a clear plan from the start of the camp right through to the match. Now we are simply transferring it to the pitch so that everyone can experience each situation and know what to do."

Ambros' recent player ratings Flashscore

After the first camp, many of the players were thrilled and talked about the great atmosphere and the change from the previous regime. What do you put that down to?

"From what I feel, the atmosphere here is very good, whether at training or during group activities. You can see that everyone is happy to be here and looking forward to the matches and the opportunity to play for the Czech Republic. Of course, I cannot compare it much with the past because I was not there, but I can say with complete confidence that we feel great here."

This was often mentioned at the previous camp, along with the improved performances, but the results were not great. How difficult was it to maintain a positive mood at that time?

"I think everyone plays football for enjoyment, but 90 per cent of that enjoyment comes from winning. Of course, there are also great moments when you score a goal, or something goes well. My feelings were mixed. I was happy that the football had changed, that we wanted to play attractive football and keep the ball. At the same time, we cannot forget the quality of the opposition. It is not easy.

"Now we have a clear objective: we go into every match to win. We will see whether that happens. Sometimes there is nothing you can do about the quality of the opposition. You can play a good match, but the opponent can still outplay you because they are better."

So you know that a good mood and making a better impression on the fans are not enough on their own?

"The national team is primarily about results. If we want to qualify for the European Championship or World Cup in the future, we have to win. But I also think this is a good time to build a team and play football with a clear idea. Then we can try to turn all of that into points as well."

To be fair, you have faced Spain and England in the Nations League. One are world champions, the other finished third, while the Czechs were disappointing at the World Cup. Did you feel that level was still beyond you?

"I think everyone kept a cool head after four defeats. Of course it hurts because you want to win matches. On the other hand, it has happened, and you cannot change it. You have other important matches ahead of you, and you can win those again."

'Too early' to compare Lamine with Ronaldo or Messi

Spain did not bring their two biggest stars to Prague - Rodri and Lamine Yamal. Does that give you more confidence for Thursday evening?

"It does not really matter to me. Of course, some players are better than others, but teams such as Spain and England have other footballers who can replace them. It could be an advantage for us, but we have to prepare in exactly the same way because nothing about this will be easy."

Spain without Lamine… Is it like Argentina arriving without Lionel Messi?

"I do not really think so. Neither of them would bother me that much, either. It would be a talking point for me if Portugal arrived without Cristiano Ronaldo, for example. That would be worse in terms of the experience. Cristiano and Messi are still on a completely different level from Lamine for me. Lamine is only 18 or 19… He is a fantastic player, but I think it is still too early to put him in the same category as Ronaldo or Messi."

It has often been mentioned that you were not completely outclassed by Spain in Oviedo and were unafraid to play. Did that match show you that you do not need to fear them?

"From the start of the camp, after the first two matches and then after all four, I was convinced that our team has quality. But I do not think the gap is that big. Of course, they have excellent players who play for the best clubs in the world. However, I do not think we would have no chance against them at all. I believe the gap is small, and then the details decide."

What do you think is the ceiling for Czech football when you look at the current potential of the players who have been or are now in the squad?

"I think Czech football should certainly aspire to qualify for the Euros. That will be our goal as well. Then we will see what we can achieve at the tournament itself."

But there is still a long road ahead, one you will have to combine with club football... How have you settled in at Anderlecht?

"From the beginning, I felt that everyone in the team welcomed me and that I fitted in with them. I liked the mentality, the coach's plan and the way we wanted to play. That is always important. When I moved, I thought I might need some time to adapt. But after a week or two, I realised that it was still football and there was not much to think about.

"Of course, it is a different country and a different level, but it is still the same game. They chose you and brought you in for a reason. Then I told myself I would simply show what I could do. Either it would work out, or I would have to learn something extra. It worked out."

Progressive passes by Ambros in the Belgian league Opta by StatsPerform

What is football in Belgium actually like?

"Quite physical."

Do you mean in terms of kilometres covered or the duels?

"Both. I think most teams want to play football. There are only a few sides that simply launch long balls. Most play a combination-based game. But the league is very intense and dynamic. There are a lot of high-intensity runs as well as fierce duels. I would compare it a little to the English league. People say the Belgian league is a sort of a mini Premier League."

'I really like the way they work with young players'

It is no coincidence that so many players move from Belgium to England, is it?

"The Belgian league is obviously below the Premier League in quality, but it is excellent preparation for the next step. The duels, the players’ dynamism and the overall intensity are all at a good level."

Anderlecht have gone through several barren periods in recent years, despite being a huge club. Have you felt the impact of that?

"Anderlecht aspire to be among the top two teams. But the competition is getting tougher all the time. Union, Genk, Gent and other clubs improve every season and are also fighting for the top places. That makes it difficult to set specific targets. The club’s ambitions are clear, though. Something is being built there now, and I think it looks very good. We will see how it turns out."

What surprised you most at Anderlecht?

"Probably the mentality of the young players. Their approach and mentality are completely different from what I was used to in the Czech Republic. They believe in themselves and may even be overconfident at times. My agent and I talk about it quite often. I really like the way they work with young players in Belgium and what they try to instil in them.

"I know what I was like at 18, and I was a long way from that. You can tell that these boys are being developed for an elite club in the country."

You are actually one of the older players in the squad there, aren’t you?

"I am among the older players, gradually becoming one of the oldest. It is obviously a little easier for the younger guys. But when I remember leaving for Wolfsburg at 15, I know it was not easy. You may have the necessary skills, but when you suddenly play alongside major stars, it affects you. It is not easy to deal with.

"In Belgium, those boys arrive in the first team well prepared tactically and individually. They are not afraid to try things one-on-one, take a player on or pull off a trick."

And they are encouraged to do so?

"Exactly. They are not criticised for it either. On the contrary, they are encouraged to try things. Of course, if you lose the ball, you have to react immediately and win it back. But the courage to try something is actively encouraged here."