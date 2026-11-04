Tuchel scouting Championship hotshot as England wildcard option

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England boss Thomas Tuchel.
England boss Thomas Tuchel.Profimedia

England national team boss Thomas Tuchel has dispatched scouts to watch Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear.

Tuchel is putting the final touches to his squad ahead of the incoming UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain with reports from TEAMtalk claiming Lankshear is an option.

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Lankshear has made a superb start to life at the Riverside Stadium, following a summer £20M transfer move from Tottenham, with his performances catching Tuchel's eye - but he's never being involved in a senior England squad.

The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals in 15 starts for Boro, and he netted on his debut for the England U21s last month, ahead of a possible call up for the clashes with Czechia on November 12th and Spain three days later.

Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be included in Tuchel's plans, but there are major doubts over Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford's involvement, which could open the door for Lankshear.

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