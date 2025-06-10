Stefano Pioli turns down Italy job after Lucian Spalletti sack

Stefano Pioli is the latest manager to turn down the oppurtunity to take over the Italian national team following the dismissal of Lucian Spalletti.

Spalletti was let go after a string of disappointing results in the UEFA Nations League, with his last game being a 2-0 win over Moldova.

Claudio Ranieri was then offered the chance to come out of retirement and take over, but he turned them down to remain as a senior advisor at Roma.

Now, according to a report by Gianluca Dimarzio, former AC Milan manager Pioli, 59, has also rejected the opportunity.

Pioli is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, manager the legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.