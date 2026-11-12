Harry Kane: The milestones behind his historic England career

We look back on all the major milestones in the career of England legend Harry Kane, who will break the appearance record for his country when he walks out against Croatia at Wembley on Thursday.

March 27th, 2015 - England debut and first goal

Kane made his England debut as a 21-year-old against Lithuania at Wembley, replacing Wayne Rooney. He scored just 79 seconds after coming on, in what was his third touch in international football, heading in a Raheem Sterling cross in a 4-0 victory.

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June 10th, 2017 - First time captaining England

Kane captained England for the first time when the Three Lions took on Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park. The striker scored a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw to make an immediate impact as skipper.

"It is a special day," Kane said after the game. "To be 2-1 down in stoppage time, to get that goal is special."

May 22nd, 2018 - Named permanent England captain

Gareth Southgate officially appointed Kane as England captain ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, making the Spurs man the youngest captain for England at a World Cup since Bobby Moore, who led England at the 1966 edition at the age of 25.

June 24th, 2018 - Scores first England hat-trick

Kane scored three goals in England's 6-1 World Cup victory over Panama, notching his first international hat-trick on the day when England recorded their biggest win at a World Cup.

He was the third England player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match, after Geoff Hurst against Germany in the 1966 final and Gary Lineker against Poland in 1986.

July 15th, 2018 - Wins the World Cup Golden Boot

Kane finished the 2018 World Cup as top scorer with six goals, becoming only the second Englishman to win the award after Gary Lineker in 1986.

Lineker posted on social media to pay credit to Kane: "Congratulations to @HKane on winning the golden boot. Welcome to the club, young man."

November 15th, 2020 - Wins 50th England cap

Kane made his 50th appearance for England in a 2-0 loss to Belgium in the Nations League. In the process, he also became the man to win the most England caps as a Spurs player, his half-century taking him past Jermain Defoe, who represented England 49 times as a Tottenham player.

"My aim is to get as many caps as possible, maybe one day get to 100 caps and be talking again, but for now I just want to make the most of it and enjoy these moments with the team, and hopefully there's plenty more in the tank to go," Kane said at the time.

July 7th, 2021 - Sends England to first final since 1966

The legendary striker scored the winning goal against Denmark in extra time of the Euro 2020 semi-final, converting the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty to ensure England ended their 55-year wait to reach a major men's final.

Though England would not go on to win that game, they made it to the final at the next edition as well to prove it was no fluke.

March 23rd, 2023 - Becomes England's all-time leading goalscorer

Kane scored a penalty against Italy in Naples to reach 54 England goals, overtaking Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

"It had to be a penalty and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion. A magical moment," Kane said.

Rooney posted on social media: "I knew it wouldn't take long, but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend."

September 10th, 2024 - Wins his 100th England cap

Became just the tenth England men's player to reach 100 appearances. He marked the occasion in style, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley.

"Perfect night," Kane said at the time. "As a striker, of course, on my hundredth cap I wanted to score a goal and make the night as memorable as possible and win the game as well."

June 28th, 2026 - Becomes England's leading World Cup goalscorer

Scored in a 2-0 victory over Panama, notching his 11th World Cup goal to move ahead of Gary Lineker's previous England record of 10.

"It is a proud one for sure," Kane told BBC Sport.

"I never take these moments for granted. Another good milestone to hit, and I hope it is not the last one in this tournament."

October 6th, 2026 - Equals England's all-time appearance record

Kane won his 125th England cap last week against the Czech Republic, drawing level with Peter Shilton. He celebrated the occasion by scoring twice in a 3-0 victory, taking his international tally to 91 goals.

"It's not about me - it's about the team," said Kane, who has now scored 91 goals for England.

"I love coming to every England camp, I love playing every game and representing the country in the best way possible."

November 12th, 2026 - Breaks Shilton's record

A monumental milestone for a generational talent.

Kane may have said that it's not about him, but he's still in fine form and has a solid argument behind him to be regarded as England's greatest player of all time. In terms of milestones, he will have 100 England goals and 150 appearances in his sights.

When it comes to the team he dearly loves, he will be desperate to win a major trophy at either the next Euros or the 2030 World Cup. Can he finally end England's wait?