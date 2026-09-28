England face defensive headache ahead of Czechia trip

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England star Ezri Konsa.
England star Ezri Konsa.Reuters

Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly could miss out on England's UEFA Nations League clash against Czechia on September 29th.

The defensive duo were both absent from squad training held earlier today, and instructed to follow their own individual programmes, away from Thomas Tuchel's main panel of players.

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Both players completed 90 minutes in England's 3-2 weekend loss to Spain at Wembley, but there were concerns raised at full-time, and Tuchel could now rotate his options to avoid a major future problem.

Lewis Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite could be candidates to come in as replacements as Tuchel chases a first win of the new Nations League campaign.

England will play four matches in total across the international window and, after the defeat to Spain, they take on Czechia home and away, either side of travelling to Rijeka to face Croati

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UEFA Nations LeagueEzri KonsaNico O'ReillyEngland

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