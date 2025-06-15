DONE DEAL: Gennaro Gattuso announced as new Italy manager

Gennatro Gattuso has officially been named the new manager of the Italy national team following the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti earlier in the year.

Spaletti was dramatically dismissed as Italy manager following a string of disappointing results in the UEFA Nations League.

Claudio Ranieri was heavily linked with the position but decided to remain retired from management and continue is senior advisory role with Roma.

Now, former AC Milan midfielder and manager, Gattuso, 47, has officially been named as the new manager of the Italy national team.

Gattuso will have to wait until September before his first game at the helm in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Estonia.