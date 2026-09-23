Dara O'Shea: Israel boycott 'not a decision' for Ireland players

Stand-in Republic of Ireland captain Dara O'Shea has spoken out the ongoing focus over the controversial UEFA Nations League games against Israel.

The Boys in Green face Kosovo in Pristina on September 24th before travelling to Debrecen in Hungary for the first of two Israel clashes in this international window.

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There have been increasing calls in Ireland for a boycott of both matches, with a protest held at the team hotel in Dublin.

O'Shea - who will captain Ireland in the absence of Nathan Collins and Seamus Coleman - has confirmed the matter will be addressed after the Kosovo game, but hinted any decision might not be in the squad's hands.

"We've got to respect each other's opinions and views, and really sit down and take the time, because it deserves the time to talk about.

"The main thing is that that it can't be brushed over. Whatever decision we go through as players is taken as one and everybody's view is respected.

"We've known the noise around the game, but I think we've all tried to stay off social media as much as possible and stay together.

"We've got a massive game against Kosovo first. We spoke already at the start of the week that we're going to come together on Friday and discuss this as a group.

"Once the game's over, and Friday comes, we're all going to come together as one."