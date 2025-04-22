Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final

Victor Osimhen found the back of the net as Galatasaray cruised past Konyaspor with a dominant 5-1 victory to secure a spot in the Turkish Cup final.

In Tuesday’s semi-final clash at the Medas Konya Buyuksehir Stadium, the Nigeria international gave the Lions the lead in the 26th minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lucas Torreira doubled the lead three minutes before halftime, and Roland Sallai made it 3-0 just two minutes into the second half.

Konyaspor pulled one back in the 53rd minute through Pedrinho, but Sallai completed his brace in the 55th, and Yusuf Demir added a fifth late on.

Galatasaray will now await the winner of the match between Trabzonspor and Goztepe for a shot at claiming the championship.