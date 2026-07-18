Liverpool's next signing Samuel Martínez pictured on plane as he arrives for medical

Liverpool target Samuel Martinez will take his medical this week as he prepares to sign for the Reds.

After starring for Colombia at the South American U17 Championship earlier this year, starting five of his country’s six games whilst assisting three times before lifting the trophy, Liverpool were quick to agree a deal for Martinez.

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One month after the deal was revealed, the 17-year-old is travelling along with his family and agent Daniel Neumulle this week, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenburg.

“Samuel Martínez is on his way to Liverpool to undergo his medical. Here with his agent Daniel Neumüller.

“The 17 y/o top talented midfielder will join Liverpool from Atlético Nacional in a deal worth $1 million, plus a sell-on clause.

“After completing his medical, Martínez will sign a five-year contract. He will officially join #LFC next year after turning 18 on 5 April.”

Reports reveal a deal in the region of £740K is reported to have been agreed, with Martinez set to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League giants.

Martinez joins Noah Adekoya, Mor Talla Ndiaye and Austria youth international Ifeanyi Ndukwe as the latest young talent to join Liverpool who are clearly preparing for the future.

The one complication for Martinez is that his move will not go through until the summer of 2027 after his 18th birthday, as per FIFA rules, meaning Liverpool will have to wait a year to bring him into the fold. In the meantime he will with Atletico Nacional, where he currently plays for their U20s.