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Nigeria star Samson Tijani joins Podbrezova on season-long loan

Nigeria star Samson Tijani joins Podbrezova on season-long loan
Nigeria star Samson Tijani joins Podbrezova on season-long loanČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Nigeria international Samson Tijani has joined Slovakian side FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova on loan from Czech club Dukla Prague for the 2026-27 season.

The agreement includes an option for Podbrezova to make the midfielder’s move permanent on a two-year contract. 

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Tijani joined Dukla as a free agent in June 2025 after leaving Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, making 26 appearances in the Czech top flight. 

General manager Miroslav Poliacek welcomed the arrival of the 23-year-old, expressing his delight at the signing.

“He is a player of ideal football age and represents a different typology than what we have had in the squad so far. He is a creative and dynamic midfielder who will bring the necessary impulse and quality to the midfield,” he told the club’s official website.

“Samson is also part of the wider Nigerian national team, which says it all. I believe that he will fully show his qualities on the pitch and help the team. I wish him the best of luck with us.”

The midfielder first gained prominence as captain of Nigeria U17 to the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil. 

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Samson TijaniPodbrezovaDukla PragueSlovakia CupFootball transfers

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