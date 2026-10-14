Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes Man City avoid sanctions for 115 charges guilty verdict

Manchester United 'give up' on keeping wantaway youngster JJ Gabriel

Carrick defends 'emotional' Martinez after criticism of Manchester United hierarchy

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: PSG put four past Man City, Real Madrid steal late win at Roma

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Gael Monfils quietly retires from tennis, will not play Paris Masters

Sabalenka dumped out of Wuhan at first hurdle with Pegula also sent packing

Venezia appoint Davide Nicola as boss after Stroppa sacking

Davide Nicola has been out of work since March
Davide Nicola has been out of work since MarchTIZIANO BALLABIO / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Struggling Serie A side Venezia named Davide Nicola as their new coach on Wednesday after dismissing Giovanni Stroppa earlier in the week.

The promoted side are without a point in six Serie A matches this season and have turned to the 53-year-old, who had been without a job since leaving Cremonese in March.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Venezia are rooted to the foot of the table, four points behind second-bottom Fiorentina, following a 3-1 loss at Atalanta on Monday in Stroppa's final game in charge.

Stroppa was the fourth coach to be sacked in Serie A already this season, after Fiorentina fired Fabio Grosso, Domenico Tedesco left Bologna and Carlos Cuesta was dismissed by Parma.

Nicola's first game in charge of Venezia will be against Napoli on Saturday.

Nicola has developed a reputation for inspiring escape acts in the Italian top flight from previous spells at Crotone, Genoa, Torino, Salernitana and Empoli.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Serie AVeneziaDavide NicolaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Serie A strugglers Venezia dismiss Giovanni Stroppa after winless start

Torino secure edgy win over Udinese to climb the Serie A table

'He taught me practically everything' - Nico Paz hails Como boss Cesc Fabregas