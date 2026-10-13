Serie A strugglers Venezia dismiss Giovanni Stroppa after winless start

Venezia have sacked head ⁠coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club ‌said on Tuesday, with the ‌side rooted to ‌the bottom of the ‌standings on zero points ‌after six straight defeats.

Stroppa, a former AC ‌Milan midfielder and Italy ⁠international, ‌took charge of Venezia in ​June last year and helped them ​earn promotion back to Italy's top flight after ⁠a ​one-season absence with a first-placed finish in Serie B.

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"The club would like ‌to thank Giovanni Stroppa and his staff for their work, professionalism, dedication and commitment throughout their time with the arancioneroverde," Venezia said in a statement.

Venezia vs Napoli win probability Flashscore

Paolo Zanetti ‌and Davide Nicola ​are among the candidates ‌being considered as replacements for Stroppa, Italian media reports said.

Venezia host eighth-placed Napoli on Saturday.